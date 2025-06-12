Michelle Keegan lands major deal as motherhood brings stroke of luck

Michelle Keegan's baby bliss turns into a career gold with huge Sky deal.

The 38-year-old actress has reportedly secured a lucrative six-figure deal with a major project since welcoming her daughter Palma, whom she shares with husband Mark Wright, in March.

To note, Michelle rose to fame in 2007 playing Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street is set to appear in a series of promotional videos alongside British actor Idris Elba.

A source told The Sun: 'Michelle has really been enjoying maternity leave with Palma, but she'll be back to work soon to film these new adverts for Sky.

'Brassic is ending after the seventh series and Michelle is keen to still be a part of the Sky brand.

'Everything she touches seems to turn to gold.'

Michelle has a strong career background, with several interesting projects to her credit including Corrie in 2014, BBC military drama Our Girl, Sky's Brassic and BBC's Australian drama Ten Pound Poms.

More recently, she starred as Maya Stern in Netflix's Harlan Coben thriller Fool Me Once, which amassed over 100 million views worldwide.

Meanwhile, her husband Mark Wright recently shared what his ideal first Father's Day looks like, following the arrival of baby Palma three months ago.