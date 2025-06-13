Jennifer Lopez: A perfectionist's quest for physical perfection

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly considering breast enhancement surgery following a recent wardrobe malfunction that left her feeling self-conscious about her body.

According to sources, the 54-year-old singer and actress has been complaining about the shape and firmness of her breasts, particularly after a minor nip slip during an appearance in New York City on May 19.

The plunging neckline of her dress shifted unexpectedly, causing the embarrassing moment that has sparked her concerns about her body.

"She complains her breasts aren't as perky as they used to be, so clothes don't fit right anymore," a source close to Lopez told Radar Online.

"Of course, part of it was having babies. But sagging boobs at this stage in her life is something she will not tolerate."

Despite her famously disciplined workout routine and sculpted figure, Lopez is said to be growing increasingly frustrated that her intense fitness regimen can't address what she views as a problem area.

"She works out religiously every day and still has the most incredible body, but this one area bothers her," the insider shared. "She is a perfectionist and is convinced she needs to give her cleavage a boost, either with a small implant or a breast lift at the very least."

Lopez, who has previously undergone minor cosmetic procedures, reportedly prefers subtle changes that enhance rather than dramatically alter her appearance.

"She doesn't want to look overly silicone-y and prefers a more natural look. She's had nip/tucks before, and they've been tastefully done, so she sees no reason why she can't fix this problem area the same way," the source added.

Dr Robert H. Cohen, a celebrity plastic surgeon who has not treated Lopez, suggested that a non-surgical procedure might offer the solution she's seeking.

"She has very well-shaped breasts, but if she's concerned about any sort of minimal drooping, the vampire breast augmentation is a great option," he told the outlet.

"Because it uses her own blood growth factors to increase the volume in the superior part of her breasts, it gives the appearance of a natural lift."