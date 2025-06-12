Kristin Cavallari slams boyfriend's behaviour after awkward reunion

Kristin Cavallari's highly anticipated reunion with her first boyfriend, Johnny, on the June 11 episode of E!'s Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, took an unexpected turn.

The Laguna Beach alum had hoped to reconnect with Johnny, whom she lost her virginity to, and gain a new perspective on their relationship. However, the encounter turned out to be more combative than she expected.

When Johnny took the stage, he quickly dispelled Kristin's romanticized version of their relationship. "You'd wake up next to me. That's the podcast version," he said, adding, "To be clear, you would actually greet me in outfits just like this. I saw you come out in this and it's hard."

The situation worsened when Johnny accused Kristin of having a wandering eye, claiming she "hooked up with [his] best friend Tommy" before she left. Kristin vehemently denied the accusation, saying, "I don't even remember Tommy... I hooked up with Tommy?!"

The reality star was visibly shaken by Johnny's comments and felt he had intentionally tried to tarnish her reputation. "Johnny is a massive letdown," she lamented in a confessional.

"It honestly breaks my heart because for all of these years I have held my relationship with Johnny in this high regard. And then he got up on stage and he was a completely different person."

Despite the awkward encounter, Kristin revealed that Johnny sent her a surprising text after the show, saying, "You were amazing last night... Thanks for such a fun escape from reality, definitely needed that. You're gonna absolutely crush the rest of your tour. No doubt about it."

She shared the text with her friend Justin Anderson, who was helping her process the experience.

Kristin reflected on her past relationships, including with former Laguna Beach costar Talan Torriero, who had also pulled a similar stunt during a live show. "I actually don't even care about looking like an idiot in front of the audience," she admitted.

"This is a much bigger thing for me. It's the theme of my whole life. With Talan, it's like, 'Okay, it's expected.' Then Johnny, it was like, 'Oh my god!' Like, no guy has ever taken accountability in my life, ever."