Thursday June 12, 2025
BTS RM officially marks end of military service with special treat

BTS leader RM delights fans with a glimpse into his post-military release celebrations

By TN Web Desk
June 12, 2025
BTS RM enjoyed his military discharge with a sweet treat after officially marking the end of his South Korean compulsory services.

Taking over to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 11, the 30-year-old rapper offered a glimpse into his post-military release celebrations.

He shared a photo of a fruitcake set on a table with a quarter plate, fork and some half-filled glasses placed on it.

The dome-shaped cake was adorned with sliced strawberries, kiwis, grapes, and oranges. Adding a heartwarming touch, it featured a message written in black icing that read, "Congratulations on your discharge from the military, Namjoon!"

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, shared the delightful moment with his followers two days after officially marking the end of his military era.

After getting discharged alongside BTS member V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, on Tuesday, June 10, the group leader posted a carousel of pictures on his official Instagram grid.

Mentioning the dates when he started and completed his mandatory duties, RM captioned the post: "2023.12.11 ~ 2025.6.10."

The cover photo showed him striking different poses in a photobooth strip collage, followed by his mirror selfie in a car’s side mirror.