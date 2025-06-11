Megan Fox sets one rule for Machine Gun Kelly amid co-parenting after split

Megan Fox want Machine Gun Kelly to follow one rule as they continue to co-parent their first baby together after breakup.

In the wake of news about MGK getting flirty with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney during a night out in Las Vegas last month, sources close to the former couple say the Transformers actress has made her feelings clear: she doesn’t want to see him flirting with other women.

"Megan has just had his baby. The last thing she should have to be doing right now is stressing over what he’s postig or who he’s flirting with," a source told In Touch. "She’s trying to focus on bonding with the baby and recovering, but MGK isn’t making it easy."

"She still loves him and doesn’t want to see him flirting with other women," the source continues. "His argument is that he’s doing nothing wrong because things between them aren’t exactly traditional, but regardless of what label they want to put on this, the fact is they’re still spending a ton of time together, and the lines are very blurred."

The Jennifer’s Body actress gave birth to her and the Bloody Valentine singer's daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, on March 27.

Prior to welcoming their baby girl Megan, 39, and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, 35, called it quits on their on-and-off relationship in November 2024. Despite the split, the two remain committed to co-parenting their first child together.