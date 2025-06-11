Where does Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively case stand after lawsuit dismissal?

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively case takes shocking turn as $400M lawsuit dismissed

Blake Lively has undoubtedly gained an edge over Justin Baldoni in their legal battle after the actor’s $400 million defamation lawsuit was dismissed by the judge.

The 41-year-old actor and filmmaker, however, seemingly still stands a chance in the battle according to expert’s opinion.

Nicole Page, a partner at Reavis Page Jump LLP, explained to Page Six how the Jane The Virgin star could turn the case into his favour, saying that he could file another defamation lawsuit within one year if his It Ends With Us co-star makes another public statement about him.

Entertainment and libel attorney Tre Lovell further noted that Baldoni can continue to fight his legal battle even without Lively making another statement since the judge has allowed his team to amend four out of their seven claims.

Attorney Alphonse Provinziano stated, “Right now, the court has allowed them to amend their pleadings on defamation-related claims, meaning the lawsuit is still alive.”

However, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, claimed that the latest legal motion has put Lively at an advantage against Baldoni.

“Things are looking bad for him in the courtroom because now he is playing defense and not offense,” he said, calling the dismissal a “huge win” for Lively and her team.

Rahmani continued, “The judge ruled that even if Lively tried to steal creative control of the film, that is not civil extortion. It was just hard bargaining and renegotiation, and Baldoni can’t prove he was harmed by it.”

He noted that due to the latest dismissal Baldoni is now “playing defense and not offense.”