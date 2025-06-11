'Superman' director James Gunn confirms another big DC comics movie

David Corenswet's new film is set to release on July 11

James Gunn, director of the new Superman film, has unveiled another thrilling project.

The comic book lovers will be excited to hear that Gunn has lifted up the curtain from another big movie belonging to the DC universe.

The 58-year-old filmmaker has confirmed that another Wonder Woman film is in development.

"We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now."

Even though, the leading lady has yet to be decided for the upcoming film.

Previously, Gal Gadot played the titular role in multiple movies namely Wonder woman 2017, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, and Batman v Superman.

However, another standalone film on popular comic book character with Gal in the lead was scrapped earlier after James took over the job.

For James, Superman, Supergirl, Batman and Wonder Woman are those characters that play a crucial part in the DC brand.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Guardians of the Galaxy director stated, "I wouldn't say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us.

"Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we're dealing with the other two."

Meanwhile, Gunn’s directed Superman film, starring David Corenswet, is set to release on July 11.