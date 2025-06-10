Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's relationship tested amidst tour stress

Katy Perry's recent projects have put a strain on her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Despite the challenges, Bloom has been a steady source of support for the singer. According to People magazine, Perry was "deeply frustrated" following the reception of her new album, 143, which dropped in September.

"It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

The stress wasn't limited to the album's reception. Perry's Lifetimes world tour has also faced criticism, leaving her disappointed. "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship," a second source shares.

However, the negative reviews haven't impacted the tour's success. The international shows have been selling out, with the Mexico leg adding an extra date after selling out three nights. The Australian leg is also completely sold out.

Perry's vision for her album was to create "a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."

The album title 143 refers to the retro shorthand of "I love you" via pager communication. Despite the criticism, Perry has taken the negativity in stride. In February, she spoke to the outlet about the negative criticism she received for her album.

"You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad," she said. "My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

The California Girls singer has also addressed criticism surrounding her participation in Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin flight. During the opening night of the Lifetimes Tour, she asked the crowd in Mexico City: "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

She later wrote in an Instagram post, “When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

Perry and Bloom have been together for almost a decade, getting engaged in February 2019 and welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

The couple has been working through their challenges, attending therapy sessions to navigate the stresses of their lives and relationship.