Dua Lipa fuels engagement rumours with Callum Turner in new update

Dua Lipa shares loving tribute for rumoured fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa shared a heartfelt tribute for her boyfriend, and possibly fiancé, Callum Turner, as she shared latest update with fans.

The 29-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Monday, June 9, and shared a series of snapshots with her diamond ring on the ring finger, posing with Turner by her side.

The One Kiss hitmaker wrote, “That's amoreeee...,” in the caption of her post.

The Fever songstress sat with Turner’s arms wrapped around her in the first picture as the two cosied up together.

The alleged wedding ring was visible in the otherwise blurry picture, and in many others including a selfie in which Lipa had her hand raised to her face.

In the final photo of the carousel, the couple had their backs to the camera as they shared an embrace but Lipa’s diamond ring shone on her finger as she placed her hand on Turner’s back.

The couple started dating in early 2024 and launched their relationship on Instagram in July 2024.

Although Lipa has been flashing a diamond ring on her finger since her New Year’s 2025 pictures, the pair has not announced their engagement publicly yet.