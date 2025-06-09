Hailey Bieber sparks debate over deleted statement amid marital woes

Hailey Bieber leaves fans divided over new update as Just continues to spark concern

Hailey Bieber left fans dumbfounded with her latest social media update as she mysteriously edited out her caption.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, and shared a series of photos of herself embracing the summer season.

The Rhode beauty founder initially captioned the carousel as, “lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long.”

However, the now-updated caption reads, “lemon drop martinis all summer long.”

Eagle-eyed fans did not let the caption change slide and slammed the beauty mogul in the comments section, with one writing, “too late to change it” after “too many people already” took screenshots of the original caption.

Another chimed in, “why did you delete the therapy part friend?”

Many fans wondered why Hailey was skeptical talking about mental health, while others theorised that she might not want to touch upon husband, Justin Bieber’s ongoing battle with mental health.

A social media user wrote, “she literally took a jab at her husband, which was cruel and disrespectful towards him. She knows everything he has gone through and that he has mental health issues.”

Others also noted the Baby hitmaker’s absence from the photo dump and wrote, “single mom vibes” and “Love that she just focused on herself, and i see no ring. hope its true shes not with that man anymore.”