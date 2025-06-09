Diddy demands case be thrown out after Cassie's text exposed

Cassie Ventura took the stand during week one of ex-boyfriend Diddy's federal trial

Diddy wants a mistrial — again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is seeking a mistrial after his legal team claimed prosecutors presented false testimony by his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura during week one of his ongoing federal sex trafficking case, TMZ reports.

The request centres on an explosive allegation from Cassie’s friend Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, who told the court last week that Combs once dangled her over a balcony before throwing her into patio furniture.

Bongolan recalled the alleged 2016 confrontation while testifying in New York on June 4. She revealed she was staying over at Cassie’s Los Angeles apartment when angrily burst in, grabbed her from behind on the balcony, and “put [her] on top of the rail,” shouting, “You know what the f*** you did.”

But Combs’ lawyers say Cassie, who also took the stand in early May, was wrong in claiming she saw it happen.

They pointed to a text message she allegedly sent at the time saying, “I just found out some crazy s***,” implying she hadn’t witnessed the balcony incident herself.

His team also argued that photos of Bongolan were taken when Diddy wasn’t even in Los Angeles.

The judge has not yet ruled on the mistrial motion. It follows a similar request made two weeks ago after a testimony involving Kid Cudi, which was denied.

Bongolan previously sued Diddy over the same claims, which he denied. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.