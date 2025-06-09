Miley Cyrus forced by fans to perform at Tribeca Film Festival

Angry fans make Miley Cyrus sing at ‘Something Beautiful’ Tribeca Film Festival premiere

Miley Cyrus encountered an unexpected moment during the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her visual album Something Beautiful. On Friday, she joined co-directors Brendan Walter and Jacob Bixenman, along with producer Panos Cosmatos, to discuss the project in front of a live audience at the historic New York event.

But what was intended to be an intimate conversation about her deeply personal work took a surprising turn when several fans interrupted the discussion.

As shared in a video on X, one attendee shouted, “We thought this was a concert. We paid $800,” voicing frustration over expectations.

Another fan followed with, “Are you actually going to sing?” The remarks triggered loud reactions from the crowd, and Cyrus appeared visibly unsettled by the situation.

Later in the evening, another audience member called out, asking her to sing The Climb.

The singer responded with, “You have to start it,” before delivering an impromptu a cappella version of the hit song, which was met with loud cheers and applause.

Something Beautiful, which officially arrives in theaters on June 12, is a 55-minute visual album that pairs with her latest music release.

During the Q&A, Cyrus spoke about how personal this project is to her, explaining why she kept it minimal and intentionally avoided outside influence.

“I was very protective of not having very many references,” she said. “I wanted to be the reference. You can’t do something that no one’s ever done before with a bunch of other women on your wall.”