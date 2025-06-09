2025 Tony Awards: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter reflect on upcoming Broadway play

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter at 2025 Tony Awards

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made a memorable appearance on the red carpet at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 8, giving fans a glimpse of their longtime friendship as they prepare to return to the stage together.

The two actors, best known for their roles in the Bill & Ted franchise, will soon co-star in a new Broadway production of Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

Both dressed in classic black tuxedos, Reeves, 60, added a personal touch with a white handkerchief in his suit pocket and cuffed blazer sleeves showing off his shirt cuffs.

Winter, 59, matched his longtime friend in style, standing beside Reeves as they spoke to PEOPLE about their reunion and upcoming stage roles.

Winter shared, “We wanted to work together” again after their time as Bill and Ted, explaining how their deep bond made Waiting for Godot a natural fit.

“We’ve known each other a very long time,” he said, adding, “And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us.”

Looking ahead to their Broadway run, Winter said fans can expect a version of Godot that feels personal and unique.

“I think every time the play is done, it’s different, because of who’s playing it,” he explained. “It’s very, very personal, and so we’re bringing ourselves to it.”

Waiting for Godot will begin preview performances at the Hudson Theatre on September 13, with an official opening on September 28. The limited run is scheduled through January 4, 2026.

Reeves, making his Broadway debut, will take on the role of Estragon. Winter, who previously performed in Broadway’s The King and I and Peter Pan, will play Vladimir.

The pair’s friendship began in the late ’80s while filming Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, where they portrayed two time-traveling teens on a quest through history.

They reunited for sequels in 1991 and again in 2020, continuing to build on a dynamic that now brings them to the Broadway stage together for the first time.