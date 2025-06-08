Former Miss New Zealand Marise Wipani dies on her 61st birthday

Former Miss New Zealand and actress Marise Wipani has breathed her last at the age of 61.

Wipani, widely known for her performances as Ellie in ITV's Soldier, Soldier and Kanae in Xena: Warrior Princess, died on her birthday, June 6, surrounded by close family an friends.

The news was confirmed via a statement posted on her official Facebook page, 'Marise passed peacefully today on her 61st birthday surrounded by family and friends. Good byyye, good luccck, good God!

Fans and colleagues were stunned by the announcement and took the comments section to pay heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Among them was the Soldier Soldier co-star Jaya'aia.

Marise was invited to enter the Miss New Zealand pageant. After entering the title, she represented New Zealand at the Miss Universe pageant in 1983, finishing as the runner-up.

She made her small screen debut with a role on The Billy T. James Show and appeared in the 1985 comedy film Came a Hot Friday.

Two years later, she transitioned into television presenting, becoming one of the original hosts of New Zealand's live Lotto draw.

Over the years, she built an extensive and diverse portfolio, with appearances in Soldier, Soldier, the Hercules franchise, Xena: Warrior Princess, Shortland Street, and numerous other productions.