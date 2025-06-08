Oscar-winning star Jared Leto hits back at misconduct allegations 

Jared Leto has found himself at the center of serious claims, as he's been accused of sexual misconduct in a newly published bombshell report.
Leto, 52, is best known for his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, has recently denied all those allegations, saying these are baseless.
The statement read: "All of the allegations are expressly denied."
On Saturday June 7, AirMail shared a long and detailed report that laid out serious claims against Jared.
The piece focuses on alleged incidents from the mid-2000s and paints a troubling picture of the actor and music icon.
"It’s been an open secret for a long time," one anonymous woman shared to AirMail.
In 2015, director James Gunn accused Jared Leto online of being with underage girls, then deleted the post and blamed it on a late-night Ambien-fueled rant.
