Oscar-winning star Jared Leto hits back at misconduct allegations

Jared Leto has found himself at the center of serious claims, as he's been accused of sexual misconduct in a newly published bombshell report.

Leto, 52, is best known for his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, has recently denied all those allegations, saying these are baseless.

The statement read: "All of the allegations are expressly denied."

On Saturday June 7, AirMail shared a long and detailed report that laid out serious claims against Jared.

The piece focuses on alleged incidents from the mid-2000s and paints a troubling picture of the actor and music icon.

"It’s been an open secret for a long time," one anonymous woman shared to AirMail.

In 2015, director James Gunn accused Jared Leto online of being with underage girls, then deleted the post and blamed it on a late-night Ambien-fueled rant.