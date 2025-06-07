Britney Spears reveals life-changing decision in shocking move

Britney Spears has taken a dramatic step in her life, leaving the United States behind to start anew in Mexico.

The pop sensation, known for hits like Toxic and Baby One More Time, has been open about her struggles with the paparazzi and the toll it's taken on her mental health.

In a heartfelt statement, Spears shared, "It really hurts me that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing a white Jason mask from 'Friday the 13th'... It doesn't even look like me. They have always been incredibly cruel to me and the way they have always portrayed me. I know I'm not perfect in any way, but some of their behavior is extremely cruel and that's why I moved to Mexico."

Spears has also adopted a new name, Xila Maria River Red, marking a significant transformation in her life. This isn't the first time she's experimented with a new moniker; in January 2023, she announced she'd changed her name to River Red, stating, "don't underestimate the power of purity".

Her Instagram handle now reflects her new name, sparking curiosity among fans and speculation about her future projects.

With her relocation to Mexico and name change, Spears seems determined to focus on herself and her well-being. She's been using her platform to share updates about her life and artistic journey.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what this new chapter might bring, including potential new music. Some are even hoping she'll release an album under her new alias, Xila Maria River Red.