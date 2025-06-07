Gwyneth Paltrow supports Dakota Johnson amid Chris Martin split

Gwyneth Paltrow is standing by her friend Dakota Johnson, even after Johnson's recent split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

According to People magazine, Paltrow and Johnson "have grown close over the years," and Paltrow "fully intends on maintaining that bond."

The source describes the relationship between Paltrow and Johnson as a "genuine mutual respect" and notes that they "have a lot in common," including growing up in the spotlight and navigating the entertainment industry.

The outlet reported that Paltrow "considers Dakota family," and their friendship will endure despite the breakup.

Johnson and Martin's on-again, off-again relationship has been making headlines for years. The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 and were recently spotted together in Malibu on May 16.

Despite rumours of a breakup in August 2023, a rep for Johnson shut down the claims, saying they were "happily together" at the time.

However, the outlet confirmed on June 4 that Johnson and Martin had indeed broken up, ending their nearly eight-year relationship.

Paltrow and Johnson's friendship has been public knowledge for some time. In November 2023, Paltrow shared a photo of the two holding hands, and in October 2023, she revealed that they were "very good friends."

"We're actually very good friends," Paltrow said at the time. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person." Johnson has also spoken about her relationship with Paltrow and Martin's children, saying, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."