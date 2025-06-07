Diddy faces fierce backlash over recent incident

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in hot water after a recent moment caught everyone’s attention.

The music mogul was warned by officials because of a nodding gesture he made, which some called “absolutely unacceptable.”

The 55-year-old music mogul is on trial in New York, facing serious charges. During a witness’s testimony, the judge caught him nodding too much towards his jury and warned he might be kicked out if it kept up.

On Thursday, during the lunch break when the jury left the courtroom, Judge Subramanian spoke directly to Combs’ lawyers: "I was very clear there should be no facial expressions to the jury, and I could not have been clearer.

"There was a line of questioning where your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury ... [This was] absolutely unacceptable ...

"This can't continue or I will give a limiting instruction you won't like, or other measures including barring your client from the courtroom. Do you understand?"

However, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo assured the judge it won’t happen again.