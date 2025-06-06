Beyonce surprises fans with quick save from onstage mishap

Beyonce faces major onstage blunder during Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyonce once again proved that she is a queen on stage as she quickly recovered from a wardrobe malfunction during a Cowboy Carter Tour show.

The 43-year-old songstress was performing her song, I’m That Girl, at her London show as her chaps fell down.

However, the chaps didn’t not affect Queen Bey’s performance as she continued singing and flawlessly picked them up during a music break.

Several fans took to social media and shared their admiration for the Diva hitmaker, on Thursday, June 5.

In a fan-posted video on TikTok, Beyonce’s backup dancer was seen rushing to the popstar’s help putting the chaps back in place as she went on with her performance.

“THE DANCERS DESERVE THEIR 10s!!! The way they fell back in line effortlessly! Wow,” a fan wrote in the comments.

“The show must go on! And the dancers be on it and fall right back in line!!,” added another.

“The pants did their own choreography matched with the beat. Even the pants are on beat like Beyonce always is!,” a third chimed in.

Commending Queen Bey’s professionalism, another added, “Honestly this doesn’t even look like a mistake. I love her lol.”

The European leg of the 35-time-Grammy winner's tour will end in Paris on June 26. Beyonce will then fly to the U.S. for her stops in Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta before wrapping the tour in Las Vegas on July 26.