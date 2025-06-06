Hoda Kotb responds to taking over ‘The Kelly Clarkson’ Show

Hoda Kotb has recently addressed the speculation that she’s taking over Kelly Clarkson Show.

The seasoned TV personality made an appearance on June 5 edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked about replacing Kelly from her daytime talk show, Hoda didn’t confirm or deny the rumour.

She said, “I feel like Kelly is in a class all by herself. I mean my whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is. I’m a ‘never say never’ person.”

“You don’t know what life’s going to bring you but at this moment I’m having such fun with the ride that I’m on,” explained the 60-year-old.

However, Hoda revealed that TV is her “first love so as I say in life, you don’t know”.

Elsewhere on the show, the broadcast journalist, who left Today’s hosting job, shared her opinion on top potential candidates to be her replacement alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

After Hoda left the show, Jenna relaunched the show’s fourth hour as Today With Jenna & Friends and since has been joined by cohosts including Scarlett Johansson, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, Dwyane Wade and more.

“Anybody would be so lucky. But to me, the contenders are Savannah Guthrie, I think she would be great. I think Justin Sylvester is amazing,” she told Andy.

Meanwhile, Hoda also agreed with Andy that she was a big fan of how the actress performed as a temporary replacement.

“Scarlett crushed it… She said it was her favourite job,” added the broadcast journalist.