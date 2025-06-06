Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin break-up: REAL reason revealed

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin part ways after eight years of being together

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin broke up after eight years of being together; the reason behind the split is shocking.

People reported that they have ended their on-off relationship as 'it feels final this time'.

The breakup has taken a toll on the American actress who is in 'incredible pain' as a result of it because reportedly the Materialists actress had worked hard to make this relationship work.

But the careers pulled the two apart!

A source revealed to The Sun, "Dakota wanted this relationship to work. She not only loves Chris, but his two kids, and that loss feels incredibly painful. The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard."

As per the insider, Coldplay's frontman and the 35-year-old understood over the past year that their relationship had stalled and wasn't moving forwards.'

Their careers played a decisive role in the couple's separation.

Daily Mail reported that Martin has been on tour with his band for three years. In the current scenario 'settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen'.

This proved to be one of the 'many straws that broke the back of them'.

For the unversed, reports suggest that the relationship of the two was over way before they finally made it official because there were constant attempts to keep it together.