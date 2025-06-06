Miley Cyrus already knew about her first 2024 Grammy win

Miley Cyrus shares shocking thing about 2024 Grammy win

Miley Cyrus had a strong feeling she was going to win her first Grammy—even before her name was called.

During her June 4 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 32-year-old singer opened up about how she sensed the win coming at the 2024 Grammy Awards and nearly didn’t make it to the ceremony in time.

The Flowers hitmaker picked up not one, but two Grammys that night, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, for her chart-topping single.

But according to Miley, it was seeing someone specific onstage that convinced her she had the award in the bag.

"Once I saw Mariah Carey, I knew I was gonna win. I had this whole idea in my mind of the butterfly and that metamorphosis," she told Fallon.

"And she is the butterfly. Her album Butterfly has been such a North Star for me. So when I saw her, I kind of knew I was going to win. Because that was just... It was an MC. MC to MC; I knew I had to get it."

Miley admitted she was just as excited about meeting the music legend as she was about receiving the Grammy.

"I was so excited to meet Mariah Carey. Even if I didn't get the trophy, which was very cool... I mean, I love the trophy. But it was really about meeting her. I was so excited," she shared.

Despite the magical moment, Cyrus revealed she almost didn’t make it to the show at all.

During her quick acceptance speech, she briefly mentioned getting late detailed on that experience with Fallon.

"And I didn't even know if I was going to make it to the Grammys. I said it very quickly as I was mumbling my acceptance speech because I actually got stuck in the rain. I got stuck in traffic. I almost didn't even make it to receive," she said.

In May 2025, during an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Cyrus reflected on what the Grammy meant to her personally.

"I think somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something that I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement," she said, calling the win “healing.”