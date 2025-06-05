Taylor Swift sparks debate with unseen Eras Tour photos: ‘announcement?’

Taylor Swift leaves fans theorising about next big move with new updates

Taylor Swift is a mastermind and fans are convinced she might be subtly teasing a new announcement after buying back her masters.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been sharing several never before seen pictures from the Eras Tour, which led fans to speculate that it means something more than just a throwback.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s team, Taylor Nation, shared 11 new pictures from the record-breaking Eras Tour from two shows in June 2023 on Wednesday, June 4.

"It may be June again, but it’ll never be June 2023 again," they wrote on X.

Swifties quickly flocked to the post and theorised about the post being an Easter egg for the second part of the Eras Tour documentary which has reportedly been in the works.

"THEY JUST RANDOMLY STARTED POSTING ABT THE ERAS TOUR-," one fan wrote, and another added, "The eras tour has been over for half a year and Taylor Nation is still tweeting about it on a random Wednesday... Could this mean... documentary? 2.0 with TTPD??? Suspicious indeed."

"The DOCUMENTARY IS COMING," a third chimed in.

"TAYDOCUMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT," wrote another, "I THINK WE WILL HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT SOON."