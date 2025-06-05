Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's split: A look back at their 8-year relation

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly ended their nearly eight-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the couple has broken up, with one insider saying, "It feels final this time."

The Materialists actress, 35, and the Coldplay singer, 48, were first romantically linked in 2017 and had been going strong despite their ups and downs.

In March 2024, an insider revealed that Johnson and Martin had been engaged for "years" after sparking engagement rumors in 2020. However, they were "in no rush to get married" at the time.

Despite previously shutting down breakup rumors in August 2024, saying they were "happily together," the couple seems to have reached a point where things couldn't be fixed.

A source close to the couple cited the age gap and differing views on having kids as major issues. "Dakota has been desperate for her and Chris to work out for years, and every time they broke up, she was devastated and in tears," the insider said.

Johnson has been open about her love for Martin's kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, saying, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

The Fifty Shades of Grey famed star also expressed her admiration for Martin's performances, stating, "I love watching him. I could watch him every day."

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson discussed relationships, saying, "For a long time we've all been so quick to judge relationships or how they should happen, how they should exist in the world. When people should get married. Divorce is bad. All these things that actually, if you think about it, why is divorce bad?" she said.

"Why do people have to get married or at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter."