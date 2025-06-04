'Adolescence' actor Owen Cooper already hating America?

'Adolescence' actor reveals what he hates about America on first trip to New York

Adolescence famed Owen Cooper, who is UK based actor, has opened about his first trip to North America.



The English actor rose to fame with Netflix’s crime drama series created by Stephen Graham.

Graham's project depicted the story of a 13-year-old boy named Jamie Miller, who is arrested for murdering a schoolmate.

While appearing at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cooper revealed that New York was the first place where he visited after reaching the US.

But the young star seems a little discontented with the city as he unveiled that there is one thing that he did not like about America.

“One thing I hate America is the chocolate, sweets and everything is just terrible. Like, it’s just Cheetos and all that nonsense. Honestly, I hate it.”

Therefore, he then asks Fallon if he has tried Maltesers. Owen revealed that he has brought chocolates and famous eatable items belonging from the UK for Jimmy.

The two end up eating the Maltesers together in the live show.

Meanwhile, the Warrington actor just bagged the Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series.