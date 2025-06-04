Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's romance takes center stage

Brooklyn, Victoria Beckham ongoing turmoil takes new turn

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked speculation among fans following his recent photoshoot with wife Nicola Peltz, amid ongoing feud with the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old, who had previously dedicated a “mama’s boy” tattoo to his mother Victoria Beckham in 2018, appears to have modified it during a period of strained relations with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Glamour magazine unveiled its latest cover featuring Brooklyn and Nicola, 30.

In the photo, the aspiring chef poses with his denim shirt open, revealing a large bunch of flowers tattooed on his chest.

Meanwhile, Peltz is seen wearing a sleeveless white top, holding the belt loop of her husband’s jeans as she poses beside him.

Notably, Brooklyn reportedly has around 100 tattoos on his body – 70 of which are said to be dedicated to the Lola actress and her family.

The photoshoot comes amid the ongoing rift between Brooklyn, Nicola, and the rest of the Beckham family.

A source close to the development told Dailymail, “Victoria dislikes Nicola intensely and it’s been war behind the scenes pretty much ever since the wedding. It’s always been a tug of war about Brooklyn, and Victoria has not wanted to let go.”

In a recent interview, Brooklyn addressed public speculations, saying, “Don’t listen to all the nonsense. Keep your head down, work hard, stay friendly. There will always be people who talk. The important thing is that we’re happy together.”

For the unversed, since the family turmoil escalated, the pro-footballer and the former Spice Girl have been making efforts to reconcile with their estranged son.