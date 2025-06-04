Nicolas Cage recent appearance stuns fans

Nicolas Cage looks unrecognizable as he is spotted filming 'Madden'

Nicolas Cage's latest appearance has sent the fans into frenzy as the actor looks nothing like his former usual self.

The Ghost Rider actor's recent pictures show him in a blue tracksuit as part of filming the movie, Madden.

The 61-year-old is playing the role of former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden in the upcoming sports biopic.

Long haired Cage was pictured in Atlanta Monday, June 2, donning a fat suit and wearing white sneakers while walking around the film set.

David O. Russell-helmed movie cast includes, along with Academy Award winner, Christian Bale in the role of late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and John Mulaney, who plays businessman and Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins.

For the unversed, the movie recently got hit by a scandal.

Reportedly, an actor whose identity has not been revealed had walked out of the movie just a couple of weeks after the filming began due to the director using the N-word.

As per the accounts of various cast and crew members, the 66-year-old had uttered the objectionable word while working on a monologue with the unidentified actor.

Allegedly, the actor also had differences with the American Hustle director on nude scenes. The actor had expressed his discomfort in appearing naked in a locker room scene, and as per the claims, the director's response was unprofessional.