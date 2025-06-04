Billy Ray Cyrus hopes Elizabeth Hurley help end bad blood with his family

Billy Ray Cyrus hopes Elizabeth Hurley will help end bad blood with his family

Billy Ray Cyrus is of the view that his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley will sort out the tension between him and his children.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the musician is trying to end the “bad blood” with his family members especially his former wife Tish Cyrus-Purcell and oldest daughter Miley Cyrus.

“Billy Ray wants to introduce Liz to Miley and the rest of his family, he’s very proud to be dating her and is convinced they will love her and that she’ll be able to help smooth things over,” a source told the outlet.

An insider noted that Billy had a “huge turnaround” when it comes to his mistake of a marriage.

The singer confessed that he should have listened to the Flowers hit-maker and now he is requesting her to ‘forgive him”.

“He’s trying the same thing with Tish,” revealed an insider.

Another source mentioned that his two children Noah and Braison “are still speaking to him” and don’t hate him.

However, Billy has promised to “turn things around with Miley and with Trace and Brandi too”.

“He wants them all to have a loving relationship again,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, Billy is ready to apologise Tish’s husband Dominic Purcell for any problem he caused and even willing to “swallow all pride” to mend his relationship.

“That’s how badly he wants to unite his family again,” said an insider.

The source added that Billy “isn’t trying to go backwards but he’s hoping and praying that they can have a new beginning and a new version of their family”.