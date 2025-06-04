George Clooney soon to shave his head?

George Clooney, the former silver fox of Hollywood, is finally getting back his grey hair, but now he has other plans in place.

The Gravity actor who had long sported his natural grey hair look had dyed his hair for his Broadway debut, Good Night, and Good Luck in which he played the legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.

However, no one – not even himself – liked the new look. Thankfully so, the 64-year-old was recently spotted with grey locks growing back.

Now has come another claim by Clooney that has sent shock waves among fans.

During the recent appearance of the Hollywood legend at Seth Meyers' Late Night Show, he revealed his plan of shaving his head in case he doesn't get his signature grey hair back before the upcoming Tony Awards.

Amal Clooney's husband joked during his guest appearance on the show Monday, June 2, "I may have a shaved head. I may look like Yul Brynner."

The late actor was known for his bald look which he kept after getting the look for the film The King and I.

The actor also revealed that he is wearing a baseball cap during the interview because of his bad hair right now.

“It’s bad. It’s still dark on top, but it’s gray at the bottom. So you get that really nice-looking, grow-out of gray,” he elaborated, “It really looks bad. It looks like [I’m] going through some horrible midlife crisis. I’m 64 — midlife is a little stretch.”