Travis Kelce reveals his reaction to Taylor Swift’s major milestone

Travis Kelce has recently revealed his reaction to Taylor Swift buying back her music in a touching video ahead of his week’s New Heights episode.

In a clip shared via X on June 4, Travis could be seen smiling and grooving as the brother Jason Kelce’s guest, Shaquille O’Neal, played Taylor’s 2012 song, I Knew You Were Trouble via his phone’s loudspeaker.

Travis was seen bobbing his head with Jason to the song, both beaming with joy.

Shaquille said, “That’s my favourite song in the world, brother,” to which Travis replied, “Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too.”

“Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog. Love you big dog,” added the NFL star.

Travis’ support came after Taylor shared the news of buying back the master recordings of her first six albums on her website on May 30, .

“I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now,” wrote the songstress at the time.

For the unversed, Taylor reportedly lost the rights to her music in 2019 after record label Big Machine sold them to music executive Scooter Braun.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s major move encouraged her fans to listen to their favourites all over again, with Spotify sharing.