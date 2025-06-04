Jackie Chan candidly reveals secret to learning English language

Jackie Chan is giving credit to country music for helping him learn how to speak English language.

The 71-year-old actor revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that when he first moved to the US from Hong Kong, he struggled to understand directors on movie sets and relied on his dialogue coach to translate.

However, Chan said he gradually learned to speak English thanks to listening to country music.

"I learn English in country songs, because country songs [are] slow," Chan told Clarkson. He then sang the famous chorus of Willie Nelson's classic Always on My Mind, to which the audience applauded.

The audience's reaction was not the only one, as Clarkson was left in awe. "I'm sorry, I just got serenaded by Jackie Chan, that's how I'm going to take this day away," she said.

Chan's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show was alongside his Karate Kid: Legends costars Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang. Macchio revealed that he achieved his own milestone related to his character's journey in the popular film franchise.

"It took me 41 years, but I did receive my black belt in karate," the actor confirmed.