'Disney' makes heartbreaking announcement

Disney backed 'Lilo & Stitch' grossed over $600 million globally

Globally acclaimed production company Walt Disney has made a major decision.

The company has announced the second round of cuts after 2023, this time affecting workers in the film and TV departments.

Disney is responsible for backing big films like Lilo & Stitch, Mufasa: The Lion King, Frozen, Moana and many more.

Unfortunately, the organization has been forced to reorganize its workforce and save money as the audience viewing habits has been changing. Most of them are moving towards streaming platforms.

The spokesperson belonging to the entertainment conglomerate released a statement, saying, “As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fuelling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney.”

“We have been surgical in our approach to minimize the number of impacted employees”, the informant told BBC.

The studio has faced a great challenge this year after the catastrophic press tour and negative reviews came in with the release of live-action remake of Snow White featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

However, it the managed to somewhat retrieve themselves after the release of the live-action version of 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch.