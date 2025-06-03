Kim Kardashian shares her thoughts on Kris Jenner’s new look

Kim Kardashian has recently discussed her mother Kris Jenner’s new look.

The SKIMS founder posted a photo an Instagram Story that paid homage to Kris, whose youthful appearance had fans assuming she had cosmetic procedure.

Kim shared a photo of longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton at Saturday's Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, where he could be seen wearing a white shirt that read, ‘I'll have what Kris Jenner is having.’

In the caption, she wrote, “@chrisappleton1 me too babe.” signaling her seal of approval.

Kris lately made headlines in May after introducing her refreshed face while in Paris for Kim’s armed robbery trial.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the mother-of-six revamped her closet to match her physical appearance.

“Kris is no longer a size 10 so she has no need for those clothes. She is a size 6 these days and thrilled about it. It’s the same size that she was in the 1980s,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Her closet is completely different now and it makes her very happy to get back to the body that she had in her younger years.”

Meanwhile, Kris previously spoke candidly about her cosmetic procedure.

In a 2018 Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Kris opened up about her earlobe reduction procedure.

“All I want is just cute ears. Ever since Kim made a comment about my ears I’ve always wondered and now, I am looking in the mirror obsessively like, ‘Are they too big?’” mentioned the reality star.

Kris added, “I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority.”