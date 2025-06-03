Chris Pratt remembers late Jonathan Joss as 'kind dude'

Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of his fellow actor Jonathan Joss, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident at his San Antonio property on June 1.

Joss, 59, was known for his role as Chief Ken Hotate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Pratt, 45, paid tribute to Joss on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Joss' obituary and writing, "Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude. Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."

Pratt and Joss had previously worked together on the 2016 film The Magnificent Seven.

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman also shared his condolences, telling People magazine, "The cast has been texting together about it all day and we’re just heartbroken. Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy."

According to authorities, Joss was shot by his neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez Cejam, 56, who has been booked for murder. Joss' husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, shared a statement on Facebook, alleging that the incident was a hate crime motivated by homophobia.

"We were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship," Gonzales wrote.

"Much of the harassment was openly homophobic." Gonzales claimed that Cejam approached them, yelled homophobic slurs, and fired a gun, hitting Joss. "Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life," Gonzales wrote.