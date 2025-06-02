Beyoncé’s pal shares real reason behind record-breaking billionaire status

Beyoncé has recently been making headlines for becoming a record-breaking billionaire.

The iconic popstar and her husband Jay-Z have reportedly become music’s first billionaire couple who are worth around $3billion.

And now the singer’s friend and colleague producer Larry Griffin Jr, who worked with the star on her 2011 album 4, revealed how her work ethic and attention to detail were the cornerstone for her impressive bank balance.

Speaking to The Times Culture magazine, Larry said, “The singer knows exactly what she wants. It was one of the most intense weeks of my career.”

Interestingly, Beyoncé recorded a whopping 75 songs for album 4 but she had to narrow them down to just 16 for its release.

For this purpose, the songstress hosted listening parties and asked her family and radio people to score each song from one to five to reduce her track list.

Another insiders architect Ray Winkler and choreographer James Alsop explained how the attention to detail on her current Cowboy Carter tour showed “another level of planning and precision”.

“The visual landscapes of her shows are just extraordinary,” remarked Ray.

James told Times that Beyoncé was “involved in every aspect”.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé will reportedly play six nights at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 16.

So far, the musician had found it difficult to sell out some of her shows last month.