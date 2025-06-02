Miley Cyrus shares honest feelings about becoming a mother

Miley Cyrus opens up about her decision regarding motherhood

Miley Cyrus has a candid conversation about her personal stance on motherhood – whether or not she would like to eventually become a mom.

The 32-year-old singer, who just released her new album, Something Beautiful, shared that motherhood is not one of her priorities right now.

“It’s not something I’m focused on. For being such an opinionated, sure person, this is an element in my life that I’ve never been super attached to a yes or no answer,” Cyrus told The New York Times on Saturday, May 31.

The Flowers hitmaker shared that she tends to follow her passion and motherhood is not something she gravitates towards. “It’s just never been something that I’ve been overly passionate about.”

Cyrus continued, “It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy, and if you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mom dealt with. And when I say 18 years, I mean 33, ’cause I’m still a baby. So I’ve never felt the burn, you know? And I think for me, the burn is everything.”

This is not the first time the Disney alum has talked about her decision to not have kids. Previously speaking to W Magazine in June 2024, she said, “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I’ve heard Dolly [Parton] say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”