Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on shocking split from fiancé

Sydney Sweeney faces heartbreak after engagement ends

Sydney Sweeney, iconic star who is best known for her roles in hit shows like Euphoria, recently got real about the painful end of her engagement.

The 27-year-old star's engagement to Jonathan Davino, who’s 41, ended suddenly after three years together.

Sydney usually keeps her private life under wraps, but this time she gave a straight-up answer when asked about her relationship, making it clear she’s ready to move on.

When asked by The Sunday Times if she was still planning her wedding, Sydney didn’t hesitate and simply said, "No."

The interviewer gently asked Sydney if she was single, and she didn’t hesitate to say, “Yes.”

The Eden actress then opened up a bit more, sharing that she’s embracing this new phase of her life and enjoying the fresh start.

She shared, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

For the unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino reportedly met back in 2018 and their relationship grew until they got engaged in 2022.