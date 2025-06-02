Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on shocking split from fiancé

Sydney Sweeney, iconic star who is best known for her roles in hit shows like Euphoria, recently got real about the painful end of her engagement.
The 27-year-old star's engagement to Jonathan Davino, who’s 41, ended suddenly after three years together.
Sydney usually keeps her private life under wraps, but this time she gave a straight-up answer when asked about her relationship, making it clear she’s ready to move on.
When asked by The Sunday Times if she was still planning her wedding, Sydney didn’t hesitate and simply said, "No."
The interviewer gently asked Sydney if she was single, and she didn’t hesitate to say, “Yes.”
The Eden actress then opened up a bit more, sharing that she’s embracing this new phase of her life and enjoying the fresh start.
She shared, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."
For the unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino reportedly met back in 2018 and their relationship grew until they got engaged in 2022.
Simon Cowell lost his father 1999 and mother in 2015
Miley Cyrus explains how she sees herself in the future as a music artist
Lady Gaga’s role in 'Wednesday' Season 2 is no longer a secret
Both Combs and Weinstein have been accused of sexual assault by the same woman
Jennifer Lopez's comeback plan seems to fade after provocative performances
Eiza González takes the high road on ex Timothée Chalamet's new relationship