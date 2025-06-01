Liam Payne's final project ‘Building the Band’ first look unveiled

Liam Payne’s final project before his sudden death, Building the Band, is finally seeing the light of day.

Following much anticipation, Netflix unveiled the first look at the late singer’s posthumous show, which was filmed prior to the One Direction star’s untimely passing on October 16, 2024, after he fell from a third-floor balcony.

During Netflix's Tudum live event on Saturday, May 31, AJ McLean, who is set to host the show, said it's "unlike anything you have ever seen before — trust me," before delighting the live audience with the first glimpse.

The Backstreet Boys member continued, "Our judge and mentor, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judges Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne, are from some of the biggest bands of all time. This show is all about one word: chemistry. And believe me: in a band, you really need some good chemistry."

In the preview, the singers enter the studio, meet fellow artists, and discuss the importance of chemistry and the difficulty of finding bandmates without seeing each other first.

Nearing the end of the preview, the singers click a button, similar to the style of The Voice, if they're interested in teaming up with other artists.

Building the Band was announced in August 2024, and filming started that summer. Unfortunately, just a few months later, after filming was wrapped up, Payne tragically died in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His death left everyone in shock, and on May 14, 2025, Netflix confirmed that the show would air as planned and feature Payne posthumously.