Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Harvey Weinstein's shocking connection revealed

Combs' federal sex trafficking trial is ongoing while Weinstein awaits his re-trial due to unfairness

A surprising connection between Sean “Diddy” Combs and Harvey Weinstein, some of the biggest names of the industry, has been revealed.

According to multiple reports, both Combs and Weinstein have been accused of sexual assault by the same woman: model Crystal McKinney.

McKinney first filed her complaint against Combs in May 2024, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her. Combs is currently on trial for federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Weinstein awaits a re-trial after his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault was recently overturned due to an unfair trial. In that time, Mckinney has been named in a complaint against Weinstein filed May 30 as an amendment to a February 2025 lawsuit against him.

In the lawsuit obtained by People magazine, McKinney says the incident followed a setup by a modeling company executive who arranged a meeting with Weinstein at a lounge. She and a friend joined him, but they were later invited back to his hotel room under the guise of continuing the conversation.

There, she alleges Weinstein gave them alcohol and then assaulted them.

According to the complaint, McKinney complied with his demands out of fear, and said she was intoxicated and afraid to speak up. She claims the assault left her struggling with long-term trauma, including anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Weinstein remains incarcerated on a separate conviction in California.