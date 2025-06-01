Lady Gaga’s dark 'Wednesday' role finally comes to light

Lady Gaga’s role in Wednesday Season 2 has finally been revealed after the internet buzzed with excitement over the news of her guest appearance.

On Saturday, May 31, the Oscar-winning singer and actress sent fans into a frenzy with an eight-minute-long electrifying performance, celebrating her guest role in the upcoming spooky season at Netflix’s Tudum live event, during which her character was unveiled.

What is Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday season 2?

Gaga, whose full name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is officially joining the Jenna Ortega-starring series as a Nevermore teacher, Rosaline Rotwood.

Months after news first broke in November 2024 that the Die With a Smile hitmaker would appear in Season 2 of the Addams Family spinoff in an undisclosed role, Netflix finally confirmed over the weekend that her character would cross paths with Ortega’s Wednesday Addams.

The streaming platform also revealed that the Bad Romance songstress' much-anticipated guest appearance will take place in Part 2, which premieres on September 3, following the debut of Part 1 on August 6.

As for her latest performance, Gaga, 39, delivered a show-stopping performance during the event, dramatically emerging from a coffin labeled "Here Lies the Monster Queen."

She performed a medley of her new song Zombieboy, the iconic Addams Family theme song, her 2011 hit Bloody Mary, and Abracadabra from her latest album, Mayhem.