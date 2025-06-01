Kate Hudson spills on fiancé's concern over on-set bruise

Kate Hudson offers inside glimpse into horrid on-set experience

Kate Hudson is offering an inside glimpse into her bond with fiancé after he raised his concerns regarding her ‘big bruise’ from Running Point set.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine at the show’s Emmy FYC event on Friday, May 30, the 46-year-old multi-hyphenate star opened up about her on-set experiences while filming the American sports comedy Netflix series.

Recalling the one time her fiancé Danny Fujikawa asked about her bruises, she hilariously told the outlet, “I remember one time I had this big bruise on my my left thigh and I was getting into bed and [my fiancé Danny Fujikawa] was ... like, ‘Babe, what’s going on?’ And it was like massive.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s weird. Something's wrong,’” she added.

In addition, she also recalled socializing with many boys on set, sipping cocktails together after work.

Hudson further went on to explain, “A lot of drinking with a lot of boys. We liked our little after work cocktail.”

For the unversed, Running Point first premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025 in the United States.