Taylor Swift, Blake Lively feud: Where do they stand now?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively rift insights revealed after subpoena drop

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have finally moved on from their friendship for good after the actress’ legal battle put their friendship to test.

The 35-year-old pop superstar, who just bought back her masters, and Lively have left their friendship in the past as the Gossip Girl alum did not react to Swift’s post at all.

Shedding light on the situation, a source revealed that “There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped,” to Us Weekly on Saturday, May 31.

Reportedly, the once close friends will probably not be rekindling their bond in the future, “They won’t pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue.”

This comes after the Reputation singer was initially name-dropped in Justin Baldoni’s bombshell $400 million lawsuit against Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, which was filed in January.

Swift went on to be subpoenaed by Baldoni’s team but the legal motion was eventually dropped after an insider mysteriously commented, “When information is voluntarily received, there is no need for subpoenas.”

Later, a source claimed that the Bad Blood songstress’ dad, Scott Swift, “voluntarily” sided with Baldoni’s lawyers for the best interest of his daughter.