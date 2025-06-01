Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet one step away from tying the knot?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, lovebirds who have been making headlines with their PDA moments, were recently caught having a very steamy conversation while sitting courtside.

The conversation was leaked online and quickly caught people’s attention.

Fans couldn’t help but say, “Get a room!” as the two seemed completely lost in each other, ignoring everyone else around them.

This moment added more fuel to the growing buzz about their relationship getting stronger.

However, a fan caught the Dune actor leaning in close to The Kardashians star with his arm around her, showing just how cozy they were together.

Jenner gently touched Timothée’s chin. They paused for a moment to share a few quiet words before diving back into their affectionate moment.

Earlier, whispers spread that the couple got engaged just two years after their romance began in 2023, but it was never confirmed.