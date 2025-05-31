Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty breathes his last at 70

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty passes away at 70

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, passed away at the age of 70.

The songstress’ dad died early morning on Saturday, May 31, in Los Angeles, as revealed by Starcom Network News, which is a radio station from Rihanna’s home country, Barbados.

Although an official cause of death is yet to be revealed, Fenty reportedly suffered from a “brief illness” in his last days.

The outlet reported that Rihanna’s family members are all gathering in California for the final proceedings.

The popstar’s representatives or herself have not yet addressed her father’s passing.

The shocking heartbreak comes to the family when Rihanna is expecting her third child with longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Fenty and Rihanna's relationship had its rocky phases over the years, but the two were always seen making efforts to reconnect.

Previously speaking about his daughter, Fenty said, “She’s very special, very smart, very caring."