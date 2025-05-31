Look at how much Taylor Swift paid to buy her masters back

Taylor Swift paid THIS much money to reclaim master recordings

Taylor Swift is over the moon right now as she recently bought back her 'entire life's work'.

The whole fiasco began when Scooter Braun bought in 2019 rights to Cruel Summer crooner's initial six albums from Big Machine Records – her former record label – and that too without her consent.

Those albums were Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

A year after that an investment firm Shamrock Capital further purchased her master recordings from the retired music manager.

In 2021, Travis Kelce's girlfriend began to reclaim ownership of her music by re-recording and re-releasing her songs.

Up till now Taylor's version of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989 had been released.

To fans surprise, Shamrock Capital has now sold back the rights to Anti-Hero hitmaker for around $360 million.

The reported amount is said to be approximately the same that the firm in 2020 had paid.

Celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Flavor Flav, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Nicki Minaj, Kelsea Ballerini, Ice Spice poured in their congratulations for the Eras Tour hitmaker.

Swift made the announcement on Instagram writing, "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me."

She continued, "And all my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."