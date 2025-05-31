Cynthia Erivo recalls ‘fun’ viral moment at Grammys with Taylor Swift

Cynthia Erivo recalls viral ‘fun’ moment at Grammys with Taylor Swift

Cynthia Erivo looked back on the spontaneous and heartwarming moment she had with Taylor Swift during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Swift was present at the prestigious award show and presented the Best Country Album to Beyoncé.

The Lover crooner was also nominated in several categories, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. However, she did not win any trophies that evening.

Meanwhile, Erivo attended the event to perform a tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024.

Apart from their on-stage duties, the two stars shared a sweet moment when The Alchemy singer offered the Harriet star to share her seat.

In an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Morning Mash Up with hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson, and Stanley T, the Defying Gravity songstress recounted what actually went down.

She remembered arriving at the venue’s main space, fresh from the red carpet press line.

"It took a really long time to get in because I feel very guilty if I miss people on the carpet, so I tried to do every interview and those interviews ran a little bit long," she said.

Hence, by the time she got in, the ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, had already begun.

"I was trying to get to my seat and didn't have a lot of time to pass by, and Trevor Noah was over there doing his intro," Erivo said.

That’s when the So High School hit maker came to rescue, offering to share her seat with The Outsider actor.

"So I was like, 'Okay,' and then just came and sat next to her and just waited," Erivo said.

Recalling the experience of sitting next to Swift, the Tony award winner added, "She caused absolute mischief and it was hilarious and fun."

As of now, Swift is over the moon after officially regaining ownership of her first six albums, which were bought by Scooter Braun in 2019.

On the other hand, Erivo is gearing up for the release of Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good on November 21.