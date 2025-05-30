Janet Jackson shares rare photo with sisters in matching outfits

Janet Jackson marked her sisters Rebbie Jackson and La Toya Jackson’s birthday with a throwback photo.

Sharing a blast from the past on her official Instagram account, Michael Jackson’s youngest sister shared a childhood picture of herself posing with her sisters, wearing matching black and gold dresses.

"I miss you both tremendously and love you incredibly!!!!," Janet, 59, wrote in the caption of the rare snapshot. "Have an amazing special day!!! [flying kiss emoji] your little sister [loved up emoji]."

It is pertinent to note that Rebbie, 75, and La Toya, 69, were born six years apart but share the same birthdates.

Notably, Rebbie has retreated mainly from the entertainment industry following the death of their brother Michael in 2009, La Toya, who is a singer, most recently appeared on The Masked Singer Australia in 2023.

Along with their world-famous brother Michael, the sisters are also siblings to Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, Randy, and the late Tito Jackson.

Following Michael’s mysterious death, Tito passed away at the age of 70 on September 15, 2024, reportedly due to a heart attack.

Members of the Jackson family gathered to mourn the death of their brother. Michael's children, Paris and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket) were also in attendance at their uncle's memorial.