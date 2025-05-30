Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber share loving confessions on special day

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are going stronger than ever after nearly three decades of marriage.

Celebrating 27 years of marriage with Rande, with whom she shares two children: Presley, 25, and Kaia, 23, the supermodel penned a loving tribute to mark the special occasion.

Taking over to her Instagram on Thursday, May 29, she posted two pictures with a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy anniversary @randegerber. 27 years with this incredible man! I feel blessed to have you by my side for all the ups and downs life brings."

The American model continued, "I am grateful for your strength and protectiveness for me and @presleygerber and @kaiagerber. Hopefully, we’re just getting started!"

"I love you," she added before signing off with a red heart emoji. The first slide featured the longtime couple’s recent photo, standing on a beach with their arms around each other.

The following slide showed a throwback of the 59-year-old in a bikini, wrapped in a warm embrace with Rande, 63, a sweet glimpse into their early days together.

In addition, the doting husband posted a meaningful montage of videos he made for his beloved wife.

"I made this for Cindy many years ago and everyday I feel the same way. Happy anniversary Angel. Thank you being on this this [sic] journey with me," tagging Cindy and their two kids, Rande wrote in the caption of a video that captured the couple’s journey from their early days to the pregnancy and beyond.