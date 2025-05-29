Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce: Matters turn ugly

Hugh Jackman was taken aback by ex Deborra-Lee Furness 'betrayal' statement

Hugh Jackman broke his silence over Deborra-Lee Furness 'betrayal' remarks that she gave after making their divorce official.

The 69-year-old formally filed for divorce from her husband May 23 around 2 years after the estranged couple announced their 'amicable' separation.

Furness shared her thoughts on the 'breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage' and labelled the tumultuous time as the 'traumatic journey of betrayal'.

As per Daily Mail, the Wolverine star was taken aback by his former wife's comments.

An insider told the outlet that the Aussie actor was actually 'blindsided' and 'extremely disappointed' by what and how she spoke to the media.

Reportedly, it was an understanding between the duo that the Shame actress wouldn't 'trash him to the press', but the unwritten pact was broken which affected the Prestige alum.

Jackman got upset also because he 'knows that he cannot change anything.'

For the unversed, the once revered couple in Hollywood industry tied the knot in 1996, one year after they first met each other.

After two miscarriages, the pair decided to adopt two kids.

However, after staying married for almost 27 years, a joint statement announcing their separation made rounds in September 2023.

Romance rumours between the former Broadway actor and Sutton Foster also started swirling around and finally in January 2025, the two made their relationship public when they were pictured hand-in-hand on a date.