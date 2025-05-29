Robert Downey Jr convinced Mark Ruffalo to play 'Hulk'?

Mark Ruffalo to feature in 'Now You See Me 3'

Mark Ruffalo, who has played Hulk in multiple Marvel movies, has shared a very unique insight about his portrayal as the bulky comic book character.

Hulk has been one of the most significant characters in the Marvel Cinematic universe along with the Iron Man.

Ruffalo has been portraying the role since The Avengers. Initially, he was not convinced to take up the role and had doubts.

Robert Downey Jr. played a key part in convincing the 57-year-old actor to play the superhero.

While speaking at The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Now You See Me actor said, “I was scared. I didn’t know what I could add to what I’d already thought had been done so well before me.”

According to Ruffalo, he had only done indie movies before taking up the big role and so he didn’t know if he was the right person for the Hulk or not.

During the chat, he revealed that the Sherlock Holmes star persuaded him. “It must have made it to him that I was… hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We got this’ in true Iron Man fashion.”

“And then after that, I was like I guess I have to do it”, Mark added.

Work Wise, the American actor has some really interesting films in the pipeline including Now You See Me 3, Crime 101 and Avengers: Secret Wars.